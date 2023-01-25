Notification Settings

Former West Midlands constable charged with misconduct in public office

By Lisa O'Brien

A former West Midlands Police constable will appear in court on Thursday charged with misconduct in public office.

Ex-Police Constable Lorna Pennycook, aged 36 and formerly based at Handsworth, is alleged to have committed the offence between January 2017 and April 2021.

The charge relates to allegations concerning information obtained from police computer systems without authority and provided to third parties to assist criminal activity.

An investigation was carried out by West Midlands Police Anti-Corruption Unit under the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s direction after it received a referral from the force in November 2020.

Pennycook is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

