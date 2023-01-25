Former West Midlands constable charged with misconduct in public office

Ex-Police Constable Lorna Pennycook, aged 36 and formerly based at Handsworth, is alleged to have committed the offence between January 2017 and April 2021.

The charge relates to allegations concerning information obtained from police computer systems without authority and provided to third parties to assist criminal activity.

An investigation was carried out by West Midlands Police Anti-Corruption Unit under the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s direction after it received a referral from the force in November 2020.