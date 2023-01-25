Call for review into West Midlands Police rape allegations in wake of David Carrick case

West Midlands Police officers could be placed under review

Carrick admitted 49 offences against women spanning two decades while he was an elite officer with the Met, with the force conceding several warnings about his abusive behaviour were ignored.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said the case had "serious implications" for every force in terms of a "loss of trust" in policing.

He called on Chief Constable Craig Guildford to follow the Met's lead in announcing a review of past claims against staff and officers so as to "provide reassurance" to people across the region.

Speaking at a meeting of his strategic policing board, Mr Foster said: "It is an entirely legitimate question for the public to ask, how it was that between 2000 and 2021, the police were apparently informed of nine incidents, including eight alleged attacks or abusive behaviour, he was appointed to the role of an armed police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection, passed his vetting in 2017 and despite an allegation of rape, was placed on restricted duties rather than suspended. Notwithstanding all of this he remained a serving police officer.

"All police officers and police staff, as is the case with any profession, have a duty to comply with the highest standards of conduct, ethics, integrity and professionalism. That is non-negotiable.

"If there are any police officers that are incapable of grasping or understanding that basic principle, then that is a lamentable failure of training and/or vetting and/or management and they have no place in the police service and the sooner they are removed, commensurate with due process, the better.

"I note the Metropolitan Police have apologised for missed opportunities to identify Carrick’s behaviour. Whether that is an adequate response or not, I leave for the judgement of others, who are more closely involved in this case.

"However, I understand that the Metropolitan Police are now reviewing every past claim of domestic abuse or sexual offence against Met officers and staff.

"I am today making a formal request to the Chief Constable, that West Midlands Police do exactly the same, in order to provide the appropriate and necessary reassurance to the people and communities of the West Midlands."