Police and Crime Commissioner praises neighbourhood policing's role in keeping region safe

PCC Simon Foster

PCC Simon Foster’s comments come during national neighbourhood policing week, which runs from Monday, January 23 until Sunday, January 29.

West Midlands Police is also marking the week on social media by raising awareness of the work neighbourhood officers undertake to keep us all safe.

Neighbourhood police are those officers that are based in specific communities and get to know the people who live and work there and keep them safe.

Mr Foster has pledged to boost neighbourhood police numbers by 450, during his term of office. He has already overseen the recruitment of more than 211 and has pledged an announcement on even more in the next few weeks.

He said: "Neighbourhood policing teams are at the heart of their communities, working with local people to prevent and tackle problems and solving the issues which matter most to them.

"We need preventative, proactive, problem solving and visible community policing, out on the streets to keep people, their families and local communities safe and secure."