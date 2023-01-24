Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police and Crime Commissioner praises neighbourhood policing's role in keeping region safe

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner has praised the work of neighbourhood policing teams claiming they are ‘vital’ to the region's safety and security.

PCC Simon Foster
PCC Simon Foster

PCC Simon Foster’s comments come during national neighbourhood policing week, which runs from Monday, January 23 until Sunday, January 29.

West Midlands Police is also marking the week on social media by raising awareness of the work neighbourhood officers undertake to keep us all safe.

Neighbourhood police are those officers that are based in specific communities and get to know the people who live and work there and keep them safe.

Mr Foster has pledged to boost neighbourhood police numbers by 450, during his term of office. He has already overseen the recruitment of more than 211 and has pledged an announcement on even more in the next few weeks.

He said: "Neighbourhood policing teams are at the heart of their communities, working with local people to prevent and tackle problems and solving the issues which matter most to them.

"We need preventative, proactive, problem solving and visible community policing, out on the streets to keep people, their families and local communities safe and secure."

He added: "By working with key local community leaders and businesses, neighbourhood officers develop a deep understanding of the issues that can affect people’s day to day lives, so that they can effectively prevent and tackle crime. That is why I have pledged to increase their number by 450, by May 2024."

Crime
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News