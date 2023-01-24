Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man who drove wrong way down M6 Toll and M42 is locked up for 21 months

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

A man who drove the wrong way down the M6 Toll has been locked up for 21 months.

Khizar Tahir
Khizar Tahir

Khizar Tahir was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court last week after being found guilty of dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

He was seen driving the wrong way down the M6 Toll and later on the M42, on September 17, 2022.

Highways officers saw him drive a Nissan Qashqai past them the wrong way.

They later tracked his car to Hodge Hill, Birmingham, where they pulled him over.

When he was stopped, the 28-year-old's eyes were glazed over and his breath smelt of alcohol.

He was asked to provide a breath sample at the roadside but failed to do so.

While in custody he then failed to provide a further two breath samples, answering no comment to all the questions put to him by officers.

Tahir, of Stechford Road, Birmingham, was jailed for 21 months and was also banned from driving for four years and 11 months.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News