Man who drove wrong way down M6 Toll and M42 is locked up for 21 months

Khizar Tahir

Khizar Tahir was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court last week after being found guilty of dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

He was seen driving the wrong way down the M6 Toll and later on the M42, on September 17, 2022.

Highways officers saw him drive a Nissan Qashqai past them the wrong way.

They later tracked his car to Hodge Hill, Birmingham, where they pulled him over.

When he was stopped, the 28-year-old's eyes were glazed over and his breath smelt of alcohol.

He was asked to provide a breath sample at the roadside but failed to do so.

While in custody he then failed to provide a further two breath samples, answering no comment to all the questions put to him by officers.