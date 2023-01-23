Notification Settings

Two men in court charged with possession of firearms in Dudley

By Lauren HillDudleyCrimePublished:

Two men were appearing in court today charged with possession of firearms in Dudley.

Police stopped a 23-year-old man on Dudley High Street on Sunday, and seized a loaded firearm. The man was charged with possession of a loaded air weapon, and was appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

A second man, along with a 13-year-old boy, was arrested in Wrens Nest Nature Reserve after someone reported hearing rifle shots, possibly at birds, at around 2.30pm.

The 38-year-old man was charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place, and was appearing before Dudley magistrates today. The 13-year-old boy was released without charge.

After the arrest, firearms officers conducted a search of the woodland, finding an air weapon.

It comes after two 'gunfire' incidents in Wolverhampton in the last 24 hours.

