Police arrest man wanted by another force in Smethwick street

By Deborah Hardiman

A wanted man suspected of theft offences has been arrested in Smethwick.

The male was subject to a Nottingham Police warrant in relation to allegations dating to 2018.

He was arrested, in Unett Street, on Friday.

In a Twitter post Smethwick Police stated: "Great proactive arrest by Pc Tolley and Pc Spencer in Unett Street, Smethwick, of male who was Wanted on Warrant by @nottspolice since 2018 for going equipped."

The man has not been named.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

