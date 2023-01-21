Police arrest man wanted by another force in Smethwick street

The male was subject to a Nottingham Police warrant in relation to allegations dating to 2018.
He was arrested, in Unett Street, on Friday.
In a Twitter post Smethwick Police stated: "Great proactive arrest by Pc Tolley and Pc Spencer in Unett Street, Smethwick, of male who was Wanted on Warrant by @nottspolice since 2018 for going equipped."
The man has not been named.
