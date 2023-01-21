Notification Settings

First picture of Walsall man who stabbed ex-partner with broken bottle of Stella Artois

By Adam SmithPublished:

This is the first picture of the Walsall man who was jailed for six years for stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the neck with a Stella Artois bottle.

Holness has been jailed for six years

Jeremy Holness, 40, was cleared of attempting to murder Alison MacDonald outside his home, in Stafford Street, Birchills, in Walsall, on at 10pm October 10, 2021.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard she suffered a six-inch slash wound to the neck and cuts to her face and chest.

Originally from the Cayman Islands the local media have taken an interest in the case as Holness has a long criminal history in the Caribbean country before moving to the UK in 2019. His crimes including several burglaries and escaping from custody.

The Cayman Road Marl has been covering the case and has given permission for the Express & Star to use its picture of the violent offender who is now behind bars.

He was convicted of wounding the victim following the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Giving evidence Holness denied he wanted to kill the victim when she refused to get out of her car to collect her two pet Chihuahuas which he had stolen from her Wolverhampton home. He also admitted he was "too drunk to remember" the violent attack but said he had no reason to want to murder his former partner.

He was sentenced following the trial and jailed for a total of six years and five months for wounding, possession of a weapon and burglary. He was also made subject to a permanent restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim in any way for life.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

