Man jailed after police seize Class B drugs worth up to £1,000

By Lisa O'BrienCannockCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been jailed after officers discovered Class B drugs, worth up to £1,000, at an address in Cannock.

Stafford Crown Court
Ryan Dale, 27, from the Cannock area, was sentenced to 10 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to supplying Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The court heard how officers stopped a silver vehicle off Bradbury Lane, Cannock, in September 2022.

Drugs and cash were seized

A mobile phone and £400 in cash was seized by officers.

Shortly after, officers also carried out a search of an address in Cannock.

Scales, seal bags, cling film wraps and two bags of class B drugs were seized from the address.

The value of the drugs seized from the address were worth between £640 and £1,000.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradbury, of the disruptions team at Staffordshire Police, said: “Drug dealers and their associated criminality bring misery to so many, often to those most vulnerable in our communities.

“I’m pleased with the sentence handed to Dale and hope it shows how we will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs supply in Cannock.”

