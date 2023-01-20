Man jailed after police seize Class B drugs worth up to £1,000

Stafford Crown Court

Ryan Dale, 27, from the Cannock area, was sentenced to 10 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to supplying Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The court heard how officers stopped a silver vehicle off Bradbury Lane, Cannock, in September 2022.

Drugs and cash were seized

A mobile phone and £400 in cash was seized by officers.

Shortly after, officers also carried out a search of an address in Cannock.

Scales, seal bags, cling film wraps and two bags of class B drugs were seized from the address.

The value of the drugs seized from the address were worth between £640 and £1,000.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradbury, of the disruptions team at Staffordshire Police, said: “Drug dealers and their associated criminality bring misery to so many, often to those most vulnerable in our communities.