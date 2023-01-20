Man and woman injured in assault in Staffordshire

Police were called to Market Street at 12.50am on January 1.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were assaulted by unknown offenders.

The woman sustained arm and facial injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The man sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 055 of January 1.