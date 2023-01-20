Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man and woman injured in assault in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

West Midlands Police has announced an investigation into an assault on a man and a woman in the first hour of the new year.

Police were called to Market Street at 12.50am on January 1.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were assaulted by unknown offenders.

The woman sustained arm and facial injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The man sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 055 of January 1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News