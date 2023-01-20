Jane Stevenson MP backs campaign to clampdown on drivers who leave scene of accident

Mandy Gayle and Jane Stevenson MP

The MP met Action Vision Zero and Road Peace West Midlands to learn more about their campaign to stop motorists disappearing before being tested for drink and drugs.

The groups want a new charge for those who fail to remain at the scene of a serious injury/fatal collision with penalties should be similar to that of deaths caused by impaired or unlicensed driving.

A requirement for drivers in crashes should have to report to the emergency services and to the police, with the latter within two hours and if they don't their licence should be suspended.

The MP also met with one of her constituents, Mandy Gayle, daughter of Hopton Gayle who was tragically killed in a hit and run in 2019.

She said: "I am so proud of the work Mandy Gayle has been doing to bring hit-and-run drivers to justice. She suffered a horrific tragedy losing her Father, Hopton, to a hit-and-run driver on the Stafford Road in 2019.

"It is inspirational that she is now working so hard to help other victims of hit-and-run drivers. I'm honoured to have welcomed her to Parliament, and fully support her campaign to hold dangerous drivers to account."