Faces of killers who murdered father-of-four in Dudley drive-by shooting

Hassan Tasleem and Gurdeep Sandhu. Photo: West Midlands Police

Hassan Tasleem and Gurdeep Sandhu, both 24 and from Dudley, have been convicted of the murder of Mohammed Haroon Zeb, who was shot on his 39th birthday almost two years ago.

Tasleem, of Richmond Road, and Sandhu, of Blower's Green Road, were both found guilty of murdering the taxi firm manager in unanimous verdicts, after a trial held at Leicester Court sitting at Loughborough on Thursday. Both were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.

In the aftermath of the shooting in Dudley, West Midlands Police reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage and phone records to connect the two men to the pre-planned killing.

Police in Queens Cross where Mohammed Haroon Zeb, inset, was shot

Mr Zeb, who was also known as 'H', was shot in the head in Queens Cross at just after 12.30am on January 31, 2021, in the culmination of a feud between two families.

He had only just pulled up outside his home when the killers struck, and he died in hospital from his injuries later that day.

Police believe the shot came from a revolver fired by a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf that left the scene. The weapon is still to be recovered.

West Midlands Police said: "Our detectives carried out extensive enquiries in the pursuit of justice and our evidence was that the gun was in the hands of Hassan Tasleem while Gurdeep Sandhu was the driver of the car and involved in the plot. The vehicle was on false plates and went off the radar until it was later recovered in Telford.

"The killing was part of an ongoing feud between families dating back to at least 2018, including men being mown down by cars and a man stabbed to death. A man was jailed over that murder in 2019.

"Mr Zeb was not believed to have been actively involved in the feud, but a follower of what was going on, and the reason he was specifically targeted remains unknown."

Shamraz Ali. Photo: West Midlands Police

A third man, Shamraz Ali, 21 and of Tanfield Road in Dudley, was convicted of perverting the course of justice.

All three of the convicted men remain in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

Following the convictions, Mr Zeb's family said: "For nearly two years, we as a family have struggled to accept the loss of our Haroon. We thank the police for their tireless work."

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who led the murder investigation, said: "This was a carefully planned killing, and children have lost their father forever. Nothing can ever take away that pain.