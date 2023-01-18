Commissioner says violence won't be tolerated in wake of two Black Country shootings days apart

City Computer Systems after the shooting

Shots were fired at City Computer Systems, in Bertram Road, Smethwick, at around midday last Thursday with two men in their 40s treated for non life-threatening injuries.

In a separate incident on Monday, shots were fired on Clifford Road, West Bromwich, although no-one is believed to have been injured.

Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the West Bromwich incident, but a man has now been charged with attempted murder in relation to the Smethwick shooting.

Haider Ali Shabir, aged 19, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 13.

Five further men have also been arrested, aged between 20 and 23, and they all remain in custody for questioning on suspicion of attempted murder.

Another man arrested following the incident has been released on police bail.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said the recent shootings were "shocking" and will understandably deeply concern the community.

But he said that such incidents would not be tolerated.

He added: "There is no place for violence on our streets and it will not be tolerated.

“West Midlands Police are working around the clock to ensure the perpetrators are brought swiftly to justice.”

West Midlands Police said although no arrests have yet been made in connection with the West Bromwich shooting, detectives were progressing their enquiries urgently.

One resident described hearing two loud bangs before seeing two men in balaclavas.

They said: "One of them got out and pointed a gun towards a house. One bullet hit the window and went straight into the house. Then they drove off.

"I phoned the police. Nothing like this has ever happened here before.

"It's left me shaken up. I'm worried about going to sleep and protecting my family."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said no arrests have yet been made, adding: "We understand how frightening this incident must have been for local residents and we are progressing our enquiries urgently."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat, quoting log 2700 of January 16.

Information in connection with the Smethwick incident can be given to police by visiting mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ21C35-PO1, or call 101 quoting 20/80288/23.