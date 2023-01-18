Three teenagers arrested over fatal collision which killed woman in Cannock

Retired primary school teacher Joan Hill was killed in the collision on New Year's Day

Joan Hill, aged 73, died following the collision near the Longford island in Cannock on January 1, after the red Peugeot she was travelling in was hit by a blue Ford Kuga.

Three males, two aged 15 and one aged 17, all from the Walsall area, have each been arrested in connection with the crash. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

Staffordshire Police say the Ford Focus was reported stolen from the Tipton area at the end of December and had been linked to a recent business burglary and attempted thefts.

The three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, aggravated vehicle taking, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary with intent to steal, theft from a person, and arson.

All remain in police custody while inquiries continue. Police officers would like to remind the public not to speculate as to the circumstances of the collision as they may prejudice legal proceedings.

Paying tribute to 73-year-old Joan, her family said in a statement: “Joan’s life was cruelly taken from her by a hit-and-run driver on New Year’s Day.

“A retired primary school teacher, with a very active life, Joan will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Terry, her loving son Matt, her grandchildren, brother, wider family and friends.

“As a family, we would like to personally request that anyone with information on what happened should come forward and report it to the police.”

Prior to the collision on the A5, an unmarked police car became aware of a suspicious Ford Focus and followed it. A Ford Kuga, stolen from Telford earlier the same day, then overtook the Focus and in doing so, the Kuga collided with the victim’s car.

Two male offenders then jumped out of the Kuga and into the Focus, before making off from the scene. Officers pursued the Focus until the A462 Warstone Road in Shareshill, where the vehicle successfully made off, police said.