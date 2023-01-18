Telford man attacked woman, police officer and damaged pub door

Karamjit Rai, from Telford, admitted a string of charges at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Most of Rai's offences took place on October 30 last year. He has admitted attacking a woman and damaging a door at The Full Moon, a Wetherspoons pub in Dudley. He also assaulted and threatened a police officer in Oldbury, and damaged a police vehicle.

Rai, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage, assault by beating of an emergency worker, using threatening or abusive behaviour, common assault and failing to surrender to police bail.