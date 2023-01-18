Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baby clothes, vacuum cleaner and pressure washer among thief's £1,400 crime spree

By David StubbingsCannockCrimePublished: Comments

A man who stole £800 worth of baby clothes during a crime spree in Staffordshire has appeared in court.

Bullock stole £800 worth of baby clothes from Next in Stafford. Photo: Google
Bullock stole £800 worth of baby clothes from Next in Stafford. Photo: Google

Shops including B&Q, Boots and Matalan were among those targeted by 49-year-old Jason Bullock between May and July last year.

Bullock, from Ingot Close in Walsall, stole items worth more than £1,400 in total from retailers around the county.

The first was on May 12 when he took clothes from Matalan at Queensville Retail Park, Stafford.

On July 2 he went to B&M at Victoria Shopping Park, Hednesford, and stole Ariel washing pods worth £119, before returning to Queensville Retail Park and stealing £800 of baby clothes from Next five days later.

Bullock then targeted Boots at Orbital Retail Centre, Cannock, on July 17, taking baby clothes worth £150 to £200.

On July 26 he stole a £189 Karcher pressure washer from B&Q in Cannock and a Henry Vacuum Cleaner worth £149 from Tesco in Lichfield.

Appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Bullock was ordered to pay £40 compensation to all six retailers.

He was also fined £120 and given a 12-month community order.

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Hednesford
Stafford
Lichfield
Walsall
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News