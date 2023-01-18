Baby clothes, vacuum cleaner and pressure washer among thief's £1,400 crime spree

Bullock stole £800 worth of baby clothes from Next in Stafford. Photo: Google

Shops including B&Q, Boots and Matalan were among those targeted by 49-year-old Jason Bullock between May and July last year.

Bullock, from Ingot Close in Walsall, stole items worth more than £1,400 in total from retailers around the county.

The first was on May 12 when he took clothes from Matalan at Queensville Retail Park, Stafford.

On July 2 he went to B&M at Victoria Shopping Park, Hednesford, and stole Ariel washing pods worth £119, before returning to Queensville Retail Park and stealing £800 of baby clothes from Next five days later.

Bullock then targeted Boots at Orbital Retail Centre, Cannock, on July 17, taking baby clothes worth £150 to £200.

On July 26 he stole a £189 Karcher pressure washer from B&Q in Cannock and a Henry Vacuum Cleaner worth £149 from Tesco in Lichfield.

Appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Bullock was ordered to pay £40 compensation to all six retailers.