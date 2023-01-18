£20k of illegal goods, cash and overloaded vehicles seized in highways operation

The operation led by the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) in partnership with agencies including Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), National Highways and HMRC resulted in numerous drivers being pulled over for speeding, dangerous loads, driving without insurance, using number false plates and mobile phone use.

More than 10 vehicles were impounded for carrying abnormal loads following the road policing initiative held on mjor Midland roads on January 13.

In addition three motorists were caught speeding, two were using their mobile phone behind the wheel, and one had no insurance.

A total of 14 abnormal loads taken off the roads and will no longer endanger other road users.

Operation boss CMPG Insp Sion Hathaway said: “Proactive operations like this allow us to identify those putting others at risk and take the appropriate action before anything dangerous happens.

“We focused on the movement of abnormal loads on our motorway networks and those not complying with regulations. Doing so can have severe consequences – both in terms of public safety and traffic disruption on key routes across Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

“We will continue to proactively police our road networks to ensure those putting others at risk are dealt with as proportionately and effectively as possible.”

National Highways Assistant Regional Road Safety Co-ordinator, Marie Biddulph, said: “There is a huge responsibility that comes with transporting any load and it is essential that drivers make sure their cargo is safe and secure. Simple checks to ensure the load is secure can prevent incidents and save lives.