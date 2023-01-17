Thief ordered to not drink alcohol after targeting supermarkets

Adam Keenan was sentenced at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Monday

Adam Keenan, from Arboretum Road, Walsall, faced six charges at his sentencing at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 29-year-old stole a TV and food from Tesco in Walsall on June 11 last year. Nine days later he attempted to steal alcohol worth £194.75 from the Morrisons store in Middle Piece Way, Willenhall.

Keenan had pleaded not guilty to both offences, but the case against him was proved in his absence in August, as were two further charges of assault by beating at Morrisons on June 20 last year - the same day he attempted to steal from the supermarket.

He was also given a 12-month community order and a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, which means he must not have a drink during that time. He was also given a four-week curfew, which runs until February 12, ordering him to stay at home between 7pm and 7am every day, while he was also told to take part in a maximum of 25 days' worth of rehabilitation.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay compensation of £50, a victim surcharge of £95 in relation to one of the assault charges. For the other assault, Keenan was told to pay £100 compensation.