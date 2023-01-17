Police yet to make arrests after shots fired in West Bromwich street

Police at the scene after shots were fired

Police have launched an investigation after a number of shots were fired on Clifford Road just before 3pm on Monday.

No one is believed to have been injured.

A witness has described seeing a masked man pointing a gun at a house and firing a bullet through a window.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said no arrests have been made at present, adding: "We understand how frightening this incident must have been for local residents and we are progressing our enquiries urgently."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat, quoting log 2700 of 16 January.