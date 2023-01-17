Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged over vehicle crime in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished:

A man has been charged with vehicle crime offences following a police operation at the weekend.

A car was recovered in Birmingham on Saturday having previously been reported stolen in the Tamworth area at the end of last month.

Shane Anton Thompson, aged 22, of Fradley, Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of vehicle theft, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, criminal damage, driving without insurance, using threatening words with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of cannabis.

He appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday and has been remanded ahead of a future court appearance at Stafford Crown Court on February 17.

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News