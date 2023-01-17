Man charged over vehicle crime in Staffordshire

A car was recovered in Birmingham on Saturday having previously been reported stolen in the Tamworth area at the end of last month.
Shane Anton Thompson, aged 22, of Fradley, Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of vehicle theft, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, criminal damage, driving without insurance, using threatening words with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of cannabis.
He appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday and has been remanded ahead of a future court appearance at Stafford Crown Court on February 17.