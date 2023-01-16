Notification Settings

Staffordshire Police appoints two new assistant chief constables

By Adam SmithStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Staffordshire Police has appointed two new assistant chief constables.

ACC Rebecca Riggs
ACC Becky Riggs starts with the force this week and will focus on investigations and operations.

She was previously a detective chief superintendent and the head of Action Fraud and National Fraud Investigation Bureau (NFIB) at the City of London Police.

ACC Riggs has 29 years experience working with Dorset Constabulary, Hampshire Police and the Metropolitan Police, where as a superintendent, she ran operations for the borough of Lambeth, before moving to counter terrorism.

She was the senior investigating officer for the first London Bridge Attack in 2017 until the 2019 inquests.

Fellow new ACC Stuart Ellison will take up his role next month, which will be focussed on local policing.

ACC Stuart Ellison’s career in policing began in 1994 in Stockport, when he joined Greater Manchester Police in 1994, before later joining the Merseyside force for 16 years.

Staffordshire Chief Constable, Chris Noble, said: “We had a high level of interest in the ACC process, with the four strong candidates who were part of the interview process all meeting the standard. This is encouraging as it shows that Staffordshire Police is a force where some of the country’s top performing police officers want to work.

“Following a competitive recruitment process, Becky and Stuart were the successful candidates and I am delighted that they will be joining Staffordshire Police, bringing their decades of experience with them.

“Becky’s focus on investigations and operations, alongside Stuart’s role in overseeing local policing, reiterates our commitment to the priorities outlined in our new local policing plan which was introduced in the summer of 2022.

“Their appointments will also help us as an organisation to address some of the areas of concern, highlighted by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), particularly in relation to ensuring we carry out effective investigations, give victims the support they need and highlight vulnerability at the first point of contact.

“I know both Becky and Stuart have a wealth of skills and experience to really help us make improvements within the force as well as deliver positive outcomes for the people of Staffordshire.

“I look forward to welcoming them both into their new roles as they get to know, as well as protect and serve, our diverse communities.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

