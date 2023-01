Police tape.

Four vehicles were involved in the incident during rush hour on Friday on the Warwick Highway.

West Mercia Police tweeted: "Did you see a collision on the Warwick Highway in Redditch on Friday?

"At 5.05pm 4 vehicles collided near the Matchborough Way junction. The rider of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. Can you help?’