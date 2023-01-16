Motorist stopped by West Bromwich police was 'staggering' four times the drink-drive limit

The test results and a pair of handcuffs. Photo: @WestBromwichWMP

The driver was given a breath test and the results came back with 162 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml breath.

The legal limit in England and Wales is 35 micrograms, meaning the motorist was more than four times the limit.

The driver was kept in a police cell to sober up.

West Bromwich Police shared a post about the incident on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a set of handcuffs and a print-out of the test results.

West Bromwich Police tweeted to say: "Another late night for the team....but all worth it to ensure this driver is off the streets and in a cell until sober ... lowest station breath test reading of a STAGGERING 162 ... should have walked."