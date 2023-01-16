Man arrested after Smethwick shooting released on bail whilst another remains in custody

The two – aged 23 and 24 – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired into City Computer Systems, Bertram Road, at around midday.
It left two men with minor injuries, but they declined to be taken to hospital in the aftermath.
Now West Midlands Police has said one man has been released on police bail, whilst the other is still in police custody.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force, quoting crime reference number 20/80288/23. Or call Crimestoppers.