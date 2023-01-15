Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police officers injured as man barricades himself into Halesowen flat with pensioner

By Thomas ParkesHalesowenCrimePublished:

Two police officers have been injured after a man barricaded himself into a flat with a pensioner.

Police were called to Crimmond Rise, Halesowen at 3.15am where a stand-off followed
Police were called to Crimmond Rise, Halesowen at 3.15am where a stand-off followed

Police were called to Crimmond Rise, Halesowen, at around 3.15am on Sunday to check on the welfare of a man.

Two officers were assaulted and a man barricaded himself inside a second-floor flat where a man in his 70s was inside, West Midlands Police said.

Force negotiators were called to the scene before a man in his 20s was arrested at around 8.30am.

A 79-year-old man was treated for minor injuries and the two police officers are being treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious.

A number of flats in the three-story complex were evacuated while the force dealt with the incident, and officers are on patrol around the area to offer residents reassurance.

Crime
News
Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News