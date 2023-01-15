Police were called to Crimmond Rise, Halesowen, at around 3.15am on Sunday to check on the welfare of a man.
Two officers were assaulted and a man barricaded himself inside a second-floor flat where a man in his 70s was inside, West Midlands Police said.
Force negotiators were called to the scene before a man in his 20s was arrested at around 8.30am.
A 79-year-old man was treated for minor injuries and the two police officers are being treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious.
A number of flats in the three-story complex were evacuated while the force dealt with the incident, and officers are on patrol around the area to offer residents reassurance.