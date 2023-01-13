Man posted indecent images of teenage girl before robbing her at knifepoint at railway station

Aron Lakh

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, had boarded a train at Birmingham New Street with a friend on June 27 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

During the journey she received a barrage of threatening messages and phone calls from Aron Lakh, threatening to “smash” her face.

He then messaged her saying he would post explicit photos of her on the internet – relating to images of the victim in her underwear that he had previously shared on social media without her consent.

Moments later she received a message from Lakh containing a link to a new Facebook page he had created displaying the indecent images.

She got off the train at Tame Bridge Parkway station in Wednesbury to find Lakh waiting for her on the platform.

She tried to escape him by heading towards the exit, but he followed her on his bike and pulled a knife from his waistband demanding that she handed over her phone, or he would stab her.

The girl gave him her phone and her friend swiftly reported the incident to British Transport Police.

As officers responded to the call and drove towards Tame Bridge Parkway station, they spotted Lakh on his bike fleeing the scene – matching the description given by the friend.

They chased him to his home address and arrested him.

Lakh, 19, of Oscott Road, Birmingham, appeared at Coventry Crown Court on December 5 where he pleaded guilty to one count of disclosing private sexual images, one count of robbery, and one count of possession of a knife.

He was also found to be breaching the terms of a suspended sentence for a previous conviction.

Last week, Lakh was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to four years and three months' detention in a young offender institution.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order for the victim.

Detective Constable Alex Price, investigating officer for the British Transport Police, said: "Lakh is a controlling and violent individual who violated the victim’s trust to humiliate her.

"His malicious actions left her feeling extremely vulnerable and she has shown immense bravery in supporting our investigation.

"I hope his sentence brings her some sense of justice and sends a clear message to offenders that violence and intimidation of this kind is completely unacceptable.