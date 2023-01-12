Notification Settings

Two intruders chased off by Dobermann

Two intruders were chased off by a pet Dobermann as they damaged a garden gate trying to get inside.

Police are seeking information following the 'suspicious incident' near Bridgnorth.

The two males ran from the premises in Hampton Loade at around 4.30am on Saturday, when interrupted by the homeowner's pet Dobermann.

PCSO Mandy Leek said: "The pet Dobermann has heard them messing with the gate and started barking. The owner has let the dog out and the two males have ran from the premises, believed to be in the direction of the National Trust car park."

Police have asked anyone with information to use the ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk, or pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

