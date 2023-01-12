Street racers warned of prison time if they breach car cruising ban

The interim injunction bans street racing, also known as car cruising.

The interim injunction, which came into effect on Christmas Eve, bans street racing, also known as car cruising, in the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall.

It prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

Anyone found to have breached the injunction by the High Court will be in contempt of court and could be hit with penalties ranging from imprisonment to a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

The ban on street racing comes following the deaths of 16-year-old Liberty Charris and 19-year-old Ben Corfield at an illegal street racing event in Oldbury in November and

Councillor Paula Brookfield, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for governance, said those thinking of taking part should be under no illusion about the penalties they may face.

She said: “Breaching the High Court injunction in place across the Black Country would be contempt of court, which is a very serious offence.

“As such, individuals could face up to two years in jail, an unlimited fine or have assests, such as their vehicle, seized.

“In addition, a power of arrest applies to the injunction. This gives police the power to arrest suspects and bring them before the court within 24 hours to answer allegations that they have breached the injunction, so any potential breaches would be dealt with very swiftly indeed.”

She added: “These are stiff punishments which we hope will prove a deterrent to would-be street racers or car cruisers and therefore help keep our region’s streets free of this anti-social and dangerous behaviour.”

The successful application was led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.

There will be a further High Court hearing in the coming weeks to consider whether the interim injunction should remain in force or be amended.

At the hearing, the Black Country councils will seek to extend the terms of the injunction so that it also forbids people from promoting, organising or publicising a street racing event, or from being a spectator at such an event.

Councillor Brookfield said: “In the meantime, the interim injunction will continue to enable councils and the police to crackdown on street racing and make our boroughs safer places to live, work and socialise.”

For more information about the interim injunction, go to wolverhampton.gov.uk/street-racing-injunction