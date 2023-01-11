Specialist service launched in West Mercia to capture evidence for victims of violent crime

The national charity Victim Support, which is dedicated to supporting victims of crime and traumatic incidents in England and Wales, has today announced its partnership with West Mercia Police.

Together they have launched Visual Evidence for Victims (VEV) – a free and confidential service that enables evidence to be photographed with police-approved cameras for victims aged 18 and over.

The service can record evidence such as physical injuries like bruises, cuts, scratches or pulled-out hair caused by domestic abuse, sexual violence, hate crime and antisocial behaviour.

VEV stores the images safely and securely in case victims are not ready to report the crime at the time it happens, but might wish to do so in the future.

Christopher Hodson, senior operations manager at Victim Support West Mercia said: “Often, victims don’t feel sufficiently confident, comfortable or safe to go to the police straight after a crime has been committed.

"On average, domestic abuse victims wait until they’ve experienced 50 incidents of abuse before finally reaching out for help."

He added: “Falling victim to violent crime is a tremendously traumatic experience which can cause severe emotional and psychological distress.

"VEV allows victims to decide in their own time if they would like to engage with the police, safe in the knowledge that they have police-approved evidence to support them if they do.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with West Mercia Police to offer this specialist service to support local victims of violent crime.”

One victim, supported by Victim Support, used the VEV service while trapped in a relationship with her abusive partner.

After a number of months of extreme physical and emotional abuse, he attempted to kill her.

She was desperate to leave, but feared for her life and the lives of her children and so wasn’t ready to report the abuse to the police.

After noticing a VEV leaflet, she approached the service to record photographic evidence of the abuse.

Photographs were taken of multiple injuries and stored safely.

She was also assigned an Independent Victim Advocate by Victim Support, who conducted safety planning for her and her children and provided ongoing support.

With the help of VEV and Victim Support West Mercia, the victim was able to leave her abusive partner safely with her children.

She has since reported the offences to the police.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “No one should suffer in silence. I am pleased to see this service launch in West Mercia as it will allow victims to collect and store evidence for whenever they are ready to report it to the police.

“I proudly support Victim Support in West Mercia as they play a key role in empowering those who suffer at the hands of others to come forward and get justice in whatever form they need and deserve.”

VEV practitioners help organise a time for victims to visit a centre where a trained member of staff will take photographs of any physical injuries, which are then stored securely.

Staff are independent of the police and the criminal justice system.

To access Victim Support’s VEV service or for more information, call 01905 726 896 or email TrainingWestMercia@victimsupport.org.uk.