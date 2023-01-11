Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jewellery and cash taken in Albrighton burglary

By Dominic RobertsonCrimePublished:

Jewellery and cash were stolen in a burglary at a property in Albrighton.

Sam Newbrook, Police Community Support Officer for Shifnal and Albrighton, said the incident took place on Bowling Green Lane, between 3pm and 10pm on Monday, January 2.

"It’s believed the offender or offenders entered through an unlocked door at the rear of the property," he said.

"Jewellery and cash were stolen from the address.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 298 of 03012023."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News