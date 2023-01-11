Bleed kits donated after footballer's fatal stabbing

Pc Mack Aujla and PCSO Zoe Bishop help to hand out the bleed kits

The initiative follows the fatal stabbing of former Stourbridge Football Club player Cody Fisher on Boxing Day.

West Midlands Police officers has joined forces with charities and other 999 teams to distribute the lifesaving kits in the Digbeth.

The 23-year-old was stabbed to death at the city centre Crane nightclub and the venue has since had its licence suspended.

PCSO Zoe Bishop and Pc Mack Aujla joined charity volunteers, West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics, Colmore BID staff, fire service members and other partners to hand out the kits which include bandages and specialist gels which can give first aid until paramedics arrive.

Venues The Mill, Birmingham Mama Rouxs, The Mockingbird Cinema, The Rainbow, Birmingham Luna Springs and Zumhof Biergarten were all visited.

The kits were donated by The Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was stabbed to death, in Digbeth, in July 2017.

Mrs Baird said: “With the help of our supporters, and West Midlands Police, fire and ambulance we have donated 15 kits to Digbeth. We’re hoping to place more in future through our fundraising plans.”

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said: “These lifesaving kits are a simple but clever idea, that provide users with the equipment and instructions to save a life.

“Having these kits at venues across the West Midlands can save lives. No-one should ever have to lose a loved one to knife crime.

“When someone is stabbed, getting treatment to stop the bleed as quickly as possible is essential. These kits help to control the bleed and buy time for an ambulance and expert medical help to arrive.”

When someone is severely bleeding always phone 999 and you will be directed to the nearest cabinet or bleed kit and follow the instructions.

Kami Carpenter, 21, of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, have been charged with offences of murdering Mr Fisher and affray. Both are due to stand trial in July.