Staffordshire Police bolster cyber-crime unit to combat sophisticated fraudsters

Staffordshire Police is fighting rising cyber-crime

Alex Burnham has been appointed Cyber Protect Co-ordinator and has over 15 years’ experience of working in fraud and fraud investigations, previously working for Nottinghamshire Police working as a vehicle crime analyst.

He said: “I’m really excited to be taking up the role and am looking forward to making a difference to give communities and businesses of Staffordshire, the information, knowledge, tools and resources to protect themselves from the ever growing threat of cyber-crime.

“My role will involve providing education, training and support around cyber-crime as well as contacting victims of cyber-crime in the county to offer guidance. I will also be leading on our cyber-champions programme, which first launched in 2018."