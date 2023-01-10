Notification Settings

Staffordshire Police bolster cyber-crime unit to combat sophisticated fraudsters

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

The growing threat of cyber-crime has led Staffordshire Police to add a new member to its Fraud, Finance and Cyber Investigation Unit.

Staffordshire Police is fighting rising cyber-crime
Staffordshire Police is fighting rising cyber-crime

Alex Burnham has been appointed Cyber Protect Co-ordinator and has over 15 years’ experience of working in fraud and fraud investigations, previously working for Nottinghamshire Police working as a vehicle crime analyst.

He said: “I’m really excited to be taking up the role and am looking forward to making a difference to give communities and businesses of Staffordshire, the information, knowledge, tools and resources to protect themselves from the ever growing threat of cyber-crime.

“My role will involve providing education, training and support around cyber-crime as well as contacting victims of cyber-crime in the county to offer guidance. I will also be leading on our cyber-champions programme, which first launched in 2018."

He added: “The programme offers specific training to local organisations in identifying cyber-crime such as phishing emails, scams or cyber-attacks who will then go on to become part of the cyber champion network in Staffordshire.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

