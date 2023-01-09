Visiting football fan faces ban for being drunk at Baggies clash with Barnsley

The Hawthorns

Aaron Clarke was arrested for being threatening and abusive during the West Bromwich Albion game against Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship on May 7 last year.

The match saw the Baggies side defeat the visitors 4-0 in the season ending clash which resulted in Barnsley being relegated to the EFL League One.

The 20-year-old who failed to appear for his trial on Friday was convicted at Walsall Magistrates' Court for an offence of being drunk in a designated sports ground and for an offence of harassment.

The matter was proved in his absence and he was convicted of the offences following the hearing.

The magistrates adjourned the case for reports and to consider making a football banning order under section 14A of the Football Spectators Act 1989.