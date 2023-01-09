Police issue update on three women arrested in connection with death of boy at Dudley nursery

Fairytales Day Nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley

West Midlands Police said it is treating the death on December 9 as "suspicious" and an investigation is under way.

The criminal investigation was launched following an inspection at Fairytales Day Nursery, in Bourne Street, by Ofsted following the boy’s death.

It has now been closed by the education watchdog along with other linked premises.

Three women – aged 51, 53 and 37 - were arrested last Wednesday – two were arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

West Midlands Police have now confirmed they have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were also arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and are also on bail.

Police say the family of the baby boy is being supported by specially trained officers.