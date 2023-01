Man to appear in court on assault charges after police called out to Pensnett

A man is due to appear in court facing charges of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer, after a major police response to an incident in Pensnett.

Police cars in Pensnett on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Stacie Roberts Police were called to Pensnett Road, Pensnett, on Saturday afternoon, with at least nine police cars spotted on the road. Andrew Mumba-Zulu, aged 27, from Pensnett Road, has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage. He will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.