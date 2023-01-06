Police investigating after shots fired at Pensnett home

Tennyson Street, Pensnett. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police said it happened in Tennyson Street at around 7.15pm on Thursday.

The police force confirmed no one was hurt but an investigation is under way.

Forensic officers are also searching the area.

Any witnesses are being urged to come forward.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Tennyson Street, Pensnett at around 7.15pm on Thursday.

"Thankfully no one was hurt and we are supporting the occupants as we continue to investigate what happened.

"Officers are in the area making enquiries and speaking to the local community.

"Forensic officers are also at the scene and the area is being searched for any evidence that could support our investigation.