Walsall man arrested on suspicion of thefts after two stolen cars found dumped

Officers from Operation Bormus have arrested a man in connection with a number of car thefts

Staffordshire Police said a 21-year-old man from Walsall has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal after an investigation by the Operation Bormus team.

The investigation began in November last year after two cars were stolen from addresses in Rugeley and later found abandoned in the West Midlands area, with both being sent for forensic testing.

The team also reviewed hours of CCTV footage and spoke to people at the scene, the investigation culminating in a search of an address in Rugeley on Friday morning, finding five separate car keys and more than £450 in cash.

The man remains in custody as inquiries continue.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been arrested after two stolen cars from Staffordshire were found by our dedicated vehicle theft team.

"In November 2022, two Skoda Fabias were stolen from separate addresses in Rugeley.

"Both of them were later found abandoned in the West Midlands area and seized for forensic testing.

"We reviewed hours of CCTV footage at the scene and spoke to those in the area at the time.

"Earlier this morning, we sent officers from the Operation Bormus team to search an address in Rugeley and found a number of items, including five separate car keys and over £450 in cash.

"A 21-year-old man, from Walsall, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

"He remains in custody while inquiries continue."

The arrest is the fourth one made for the theft of a motor vehicle by the Operation Bormus team, with Detective Inspector Pete Cooke, from CID saying the team was doing everything it could to protect the public.

He said: “We’ve made a positive start to 2023 and we want to continue achieving results into the future as we continue to clamp down on car crime across Staffordshire.