Man arrested after Class A drugs found believed to be worth around £7,000

Items seized during the search

At around 5.15pm on Thursday, officers stopped a Fiesta on Sandy Lane and searched the driver.

Police found class A drugs and a mobile phone.

Officers then went to an address near Hednesford Road and searched the inside, where they found a number of class A drugs and around £11,000 in cash.

A 47-year-old man, from Rugeley, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine.