Man arrested after Class A drugs found believed to be worth around £7,000

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has been arrested after police found cocaine and other class A drugs in Rugeley – believed to be worth around £7,000.

Items seized during the search
At around 5.15pm on Thursday, officers stopped a Fiesta on Sandy Lane and searched the driver.

Police found class A drugs and a mobile phone.

Officers then went to an address near Hednesford Road and searched the inside, where they found a number of class A drugs and around £11,000 in cash.

A 47-year-old man, from Rugeley, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine.

He has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.









