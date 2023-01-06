Claims police boots are leaving officers with blisters, soreness and discomfort while on duty

There are claims officers' boots aren't up to the job.

West Midlands Police Federation wants the force to examine claims that protective boots were leaving officers suffering blisters, soreness and discomfort while on duty.

The boots – worn by the force's 2,000 public order trained officers – feature steel toe-caps, steel soles and built-in rigid metatarsal protectors.

Federation health and safety lead Deano Walker said the footwear had proved unpopular and called for a review. He said some officers were looking to source their own boots after being left with foot injuries after wearing the ones issues by the force.

Mr Walker said an initial plea for officers to contact him with complaints about the boot had not reached the threshold required to press for a change of brand.

He said: "Emails went to every department across the Force asking officers who are public order trained.

"I got 45 replies. Three were positive from members who said the boots were fine for them but the others all said the same thing – they were causing soreness and discomfort. Some contained photos of feet with blisters and I was quite concerned by some of the injuries I saw."

He added: "Due to the small number of replies received it would not justify a request to the force to replace or even consider replacing the boot.

"There are around 2,000 public order trained officers within WMP, changing the current boot for 42 officers could possibly trigger issues for those officers comfortable in the current boot."