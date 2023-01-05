Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teen in court on nine charges after stolen car recovered in Wolverhampton

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A teenager has been charged with a string of offences after a stolen car was recovered in Wolverhampton.

The teenager faces nine charges
The teenager faces nine charges

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after a group of males tried to steal a van in Cannock on Tuesday nightbefore leaving the area. They were then followed heading towards Featherstone and Wolverhampton,

Officers from Staffordshire Police have now charged the teen with nine offences: two counts of theft of a motor vehicle; two counts of burglary dwelling and theft – no violence; aggravated vehicle taking; vehicle interference; driving a motor vehicle dangerously; using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance; obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty.

He was due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Cannock
Staffordshire
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News