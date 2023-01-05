Teen in court on nine charges after stolen car recovered in Wolverhampton

The teenager faces nine charges

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after a group of males tried to steal a van in Cannock on Tuesday nightbefore leaving the area. They were then followed heading towards Featherstone and Wolverhampton,

Officers from Staffordshire Police have now charged the teen with nine offences: two counts of theft of a motor vehicle; two counts of burglary dwelling and theft – no violence; aggravated vehicle taking; vehicle interference; driving a motor vehicle dangerously; using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance; obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty.