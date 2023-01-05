Police investigating after alleged homophobic comments involving Walsall FC player during Swindon game

The match took place at Swindon's County Ground, with the Saddlers beating Swindon Town 2-1.

Wiltshire Police said it is now investigating an allegation that homophobic comments were made by a member of the public towards a player.

The player hasn't been named by the police force.

No arrests have yet been made.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: "We are investigating after an allegation that homophobic comments were made by a member of the public towards a Walsall Football Club player during the Swindon Town and Walsall football match on Boxing Day.