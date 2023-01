Police were alerted to the situation on December 30.

The boy was five years old, and reportedly from Walsall.

According to West Midlands Police, he was taken to hospital on Friday and tragically died on Tuesday.

The West Midlands Police statement said: "We were alerted on 30 December after a five-year-old boy had been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"The boy tragically died on Tuesday.

"The cause of death is unknown at this stage and a forensic post mortem will take place in due course."