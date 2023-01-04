Residents urged to give their views on West Midlands Police budget

PCC Simon Foster

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster urged everybody to give their views.

The PCC is responsible for setting the budget for West Midlands Police, which receives the majority of its funding from central government grant, with the balance being met by way of the council tax police precept. It is part of the PCC’s role to set the police precept which is that part of council tax that goes towards paying for local policing.

Mr Foster said: "It is vital that as many residents of the West Midlands as possible have their say during the budget consultation.

"It is deeply regrettable that the Government is determined to pursue its strategy of requiring the people of the West Midlands to pay more local council tax, for less local policing – by effectively mandating an increase in the council tax policing precept, in the middle of a cost of living crisis."

He added: "The Government has provided us with a stark choice; increase the council tax police precept or face yet further cuts to policing, that would see us lose the equivalent of 260 frontline officers.

"I would encourage everybody in the West Midlands, if you live, work or study in the region to respond to this consultation."

The PCC is also consulting on the public’s views on an increase to council tax police precept, that the government has effectively mandated, by up to £15 per year, for a Band D property, amounting to £1.25 per month. Most properties in the West Midlands are in Band A and B and therefore the cost for them would be less than that.