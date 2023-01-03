Notification Settings

Prison officer admits two-year inappropriate relationship with inmate and smuggling phone

By David StubbingsStaffordCrimePublished:

A prison officer who smuggled a phone and had a two-year inappropriate relationship with an inmate will be sentenced next month.

India Jobson was a prison officer at HMP Featherstone near Wolverhampton

India Jobson, 24, from Lichfield Road, Stafford, pleaded guilty to two charges when she appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court.

The court heard how on November 1 2020 she smuggled a mobile phone - a list 'b' prohibited item - at HMP Featherstone.

Magistrates also heard how she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner between December 2018 and November 2020 at the jail in New Road, Featherstone, near Wolverhampton.

Jobson admitted both charges - one of bringing, throwing or conveying a prohibited article into or out of prison and another of wilfully neglecting to perform her duty or wilfully misconducting herself while in public office - on November 18 2022.

She will be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on February 15.

