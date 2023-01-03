Appeal in memory of Black Country stab victim Jack Lowe raises thousands

Jack Lowe

Jack Lowe was stabbed to death in an incident on December 7, in Cook Street, Darlaston.

The online page set up in Jack Lowe’s memory has a £7,500 target and has so far raised £7,122 with the help of 317 donors.

In addition the Darus-Salam Mosque, also in Cook Street, has held a collection raising a total of £435 which has been presented to a member of Mr Lowe's family for the fund.

Brandon Price, aged 18, of Mellish Road, Walsall, and a 15-year-old youth, have appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court last month charged with Mr Lowe’s murder.

The matter was adjourned until February 10.

Paying tribute to him following his death, Jack's dad said: "I love you, Jack, you will always be my little boy. I thought about you every day – I'll never stop loving you. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Jack's mum paid tribute to her son saying: "Jack, our darling boy. The best son, brother, uncle, grandson, cousin and friend. How could anyone not love such a caring, beautiful and most loving boy like you?

"Jack you had the most beautiful smile, you would light up a whole room, always making everyone laugh around you.

"Our lives will never be the same without you, you had your whole life ahead of you and now it's been snatched away in such a horrific way. We all miss you so terribly much, our darling boy. It still doesn't seem real, it feels like we're in a bad nightmare we can't wait up from.

"Now go Jack, go and rest your head and sleep tight. Now, forever and always. Goodnight my darling."