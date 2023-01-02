Police appeal over girl, 14, who has gone missing from Smethwick

Officers published the appeal late on New Year's Day, asking: "Lacey - have you seen her?"
She's said to have gone missing from her home in Smethwick but "could be anywhere in Birmingham."
Sandwell Police released an image of the teenager as well as a description.
"She’s 5ft 5ins tall and slim with shoulder length brown hair. She could be wearing a multi-coloured jacket," a police social media post at 10:19pm on January 1 said.
The post continued: "If you have seen her or know where she is, call us on 999 quoting PID 412727."
