Car owners warned about 'key fishing' thefts through letterboxes

Thieves will use rods to steal keys

Audacious thieves use fishing rods to steal keys near the front door but have also using hi-tech equipment to block key signals.

Staffordshire Police said: "Be alert to ‘fishing’ through the letterbox! Keep your keys out of sight and out of reach from the letterbox and windows.

"Consider getting a letterbox guard fitted or use a Faraday pouch to block the key signal if you have a keyless card."