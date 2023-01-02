Notification Settings

Car owners warned about 'key fishing' thefts through letterboxes

By Adam SmithStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Car owners in Staffordshire have been warned about thieves "fishing" keys through the letterbox this January.

Thieves will use rods to steal keys
Audacious thieves use fishing rods to steal keys near the front door but have also using hi-tech equipment to block key signals.

Staffordshire Police said: "Be alert to ‘fishing’ through the letterbox! Keep your keys out of sight and out of reach from the letterbox and windows.

"Consider getting a letterbox guard fitted or use a Faraday pouch to block the key signal if you have a keyless card."

The police added: "Your home is only as secure as its weakest point of entry. That’s why it’s so important to have doors and windows that are as secure as possible. Follow our advice and help keep potential burglars out."

Visit staffordshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime.

