Warning issued after scooter with no insurance seized by police

The scooter was seized by police in Chadsmoor, Cannock

The scooter was being driven on a road in Chadsmoor, before being confiscated by officers.

Cannock Police tweeted: "Earlier today officers seized this scooter for no insurance as it was sighted being driven on a road in Chadsmoor.

"A reminder to persons with scooters similar to these, they are not allowed to be driven on the road or a public place. Don't take the risk."

Earlier this month, 12-year-old Mustafa Nadeem was killed while riding a Voi e-scooter in Birmingham after he was hit by a bus.