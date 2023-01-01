Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warning issued after scooter with no insurance seized by police

By Eleanor LawsonCannockCrimePublished:

An uninsured scooter has been seized by police in Cannock as officers urge people to not take the risk.

The scooter was seized by police in Chadsmoor, Cannock
The scooter was seized by police in Chadsmoor, Cannock

The scooter was being driven on a road in Chadsmoor, before being confiscated by officers.

Cannock Police tweeted: "Earlier today officers seized this scooter for no insurance as it was sighted being driven on a road in Chadsmoor.

"A reminder to persons with scooters similar to these, they are not allowed to be driven on the road or a public place. Don't take the risk."

Earlier this month, 12-year-old Mustafa Nadeem was killed while riding a Voi e-scooter in Birmingham after he was hit by a bus.

Private e-scooters are legally available to purchase but it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned one in any public place in the UK.

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News