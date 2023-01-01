Warning issued after scooter with no insurance seized by police

The scooter was being driven on a road in Chadsmoor, before being confiscated by officers.
Cannock Police tweeted: "Earlier today officers seized this scooter for no insurance as it was sighted being driven on a road in Chadsmoor.
"A reminder to persons with scooters similar to these, they are not allowed to be driven on the road or a public place. Don't take the risk."
Earlier this month, 12-year-old Mustafa Nadeem was killed while riding a Voi e-scooter in Birmingham after he was hit by a bus.
Private e-scooters are legally available to purchase but it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned one in any public place in the UK.