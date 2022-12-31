Two charged with murder after footballer Cody Fisher stabbed to death in nightclub on Boxing Day

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day

Kami Carpenter, aged 21, and Remy Gordon, aged 22, both from Birmingham, have been remanded into custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on January 2.

It comes following the stabbing of Mr Fisher, 23, shortly before 11.45pm at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on December 26.

A 22-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of Cody's murder has been released on bail while our enquiries continue.

Four other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, and the venue has since had its licence suspended.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, from our homicide unit, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation as we seek to get justice for Cody, his family and friends.

"We've received fantastic support from the public who've really helped us in our enquiries so far.