Puppy blind in one eye found 'soaking wet and freezing cold' after being dumped in Wolverhampton

Florence was found dumped in a box on the outskirts of Wolverhampton

The dachshund puppy was found in a state of distress on Tuesday by a couple walking their own dogs, who decided to take her home.

They gave her a bath and kept her warm, before contacting Wings and Paws Rescue who have placed the puppy in a foster family.

Now called Florence, the wire-haired dachshund puppy is estimated to be about seven to eight weeks old and has one eye much smaller than the other.

She cannot see out of this eye, which is most likely a result of "bad breeding" - by breeding two dapple daschunds together.

This can create "lethal genes" and potentially cause varying degrees of vision and hearing loss, including "missing" or "micro eyes".

Gemma from Wings and Paws Rescue said: "Little Florence here was found dumped in a box on the outskirts of Wolverhampton.

"Luckily for her she was found by a wonderful couple walking their cocker spaniels who took this tiny girl home with them. They gave her a bath and kept her warm overnight as she was soaking wet, freezing cold and in a right state."

Gemma added: "She has a bad eye, it's much smaller than the other eye and she cannot see out of it. This condition is called microphthalmus and has been caused by very bad breeding of a dapple to another dapple, which means both parents were dapple coloured.

"This is very bad breeding. It goes against all breeding advice as it causes this plus many other issues.

"She's now been to the vets, been chipped, and had her first vaccination. Once she's old enough we'll get her hearing and eyesight tested to see what other problems she might have."

"Florence is now in our care and on her way to her new foster family who will take great care of her. For now, we're just grateful she was found!"

Anyone wishing to donate to Florence's care can go to paypal.com/paypalme/wingsandpawsrescue or gofund.me/8bbebb5f.