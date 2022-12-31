Notification Settings

Police warning after increase in Walsall vehicle thefts

By Deborah HardimanPublished:

Motorists in a Walsall community are reporting a rise in vehicle thefts.

The town's Blakenall policing team say owners should take crime prevention measures to reduce the risk of cars disappearing.

Police Community Support Officer Tracy Ash posted: "There has been an increase in vehicle theft in our area. Delivery drivers can be easy targets. If you are or know someone who works in this sector, please advise them about leaving their vehicle running whilst delivering."

Drivers should ensure vehicles are locked before walking away, remove valuables, do not leave keys in the ignition, keep windows closed, and do not leave a vehicle unattended while running engines in icy conditions.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

